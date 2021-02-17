Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday that it was too early to declare victory against the COVID-19 virus and that oil producers must remain “extremely cautious.”

“We are in a much better place than we were a year ago, but I must warn, once again, against complacency. The uncertainty is very high, and we have to be extremely cautious,” he told an energy industry event.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page



“Those who are trying to predict the next move of OPEC+, to those I say, don’t try to predict the unpredictable.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Read more:

Russia’s Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ deal: Kremlin



Saudi Arabia launches phase two of coronavirus vaccination on Feb. 18



Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign companies without HQ in Kingdom from 2024