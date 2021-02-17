.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports hit eight-month high in Dec 2020

A picture taken on September 15, 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
A picture taken on September 15, 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility near al-Khurj area, just south of the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Oil

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports hit eight-month high in Dec 2020

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose for a sixth straight month to an eight-month peak in December 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose to 6.495 million barrels per day (bpd), highest since April 2020, from November’s 6.35 million bpd.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s total crude and oil products exports rose month-on-month to 7.71 million barrels per day, the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) said on its website.

Saudi domestic crude refinery throughput fell by 0.4 percent to 2.33 million bpd, while direct crude burn dropped by 53,000 bpd to 267,000 bpd.

The country’s crude output was little changed at 8.98 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia, plus other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, have been curbing output to support oil prices since January 2017.

The kingdom has pledged an additional voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Read more:

Arab Coalition forces intercept explosive-laden Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Prince Abdulaziz urges caution, ‘too early to declare victory against COVID-19’

Saudi Arabia reports 334 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi
Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA

Top Content

Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein Iraqis play an essential role in stopping Iran’s interference: Raghad Saddam Hussein
UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents
China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden  China will face ‘repercussions’ of human rights abuses, says Biden 
Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ Business leaders react to Saudi move to cease working with companies with no local HQ
Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport Bahrain launches digital COVID-19 vaccine passport
Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition destroys another Houthi explosive drone targeting Khamis Mushait

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More