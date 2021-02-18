.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt announces start of oil and gas bid round for 24 blocks

A container ship crosses an oil platform at the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, outside of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
A container ship crosses an oil platform at the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, outside of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)

Egypt announces start of oil and gas bid round for 24 blocks

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Egypt announced on Thursday the start of a bid round for exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas in 24 blocks.


The round, which concludes on August 1, includes nine blocks in the Mediterranean Sea, 12 in the Western Desert and three in the Gulf of Suez, an oil ministry source told Reuters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Egypt’s gas production has boomed since Italy’s Eni discovered the giant Zohr field off Egypt’s Mediterranean coast in 2015.

The tenders were being offered by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Egyptian Natural Gas (EGAS), a ministry statement said.

Egypt also announced the launch of a digital portal, Egypt Upstream Gateway, to provide geological data for petroleum industry exploration and production activities.

The country is trying to position itself as an energy hub in the eastern Mediterranean, importing gas from Israel and exporting to Jordan and potentially to Europe and Asia.

Read more:

New members of East Med Gas Forum show ‘strength’ of deal: Egypt oil minister

BP agrees to sell Egyptian oil assets to Dubai’s Dragon Oil

Italian oil company to begin gas exploration at Egypt Noor field in two months

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi US lawmakers will set up 'Sept. 11-type' commission to probe Capitol attack: Pelosi

Top Content

Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance Turkish man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff, claiming life insurance
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk begins to see snowfall as Kingdom expects weekend thunderstorms
Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area Watch: Trump Plaza Hotel demolished in Atlantic City’s Jersey Shore area
Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder of a pharaoh
Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks Pentagon doubles down on support for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks
Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel Raghad Saddam Hussein reveals her father’s feud with her husband Hussein Kamel

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More