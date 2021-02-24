Oil prices edge higher on surprise US stock build figures

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid continued outages in the United States and a weaker dollar, but a surprise build in US inventories last week capped gains.



Brent crude futures gained 52 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $65.89 a barrel at 1109 GMT, after hitting a session low of $64.80.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $62.04 a barrel, after trading as low as $60.97 earlier on Wednesday.

Crude stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels in the week to February 19, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday, against estimates for a draw of 5.2 million barrels in a Reuters poll.



The data, however, showed a larger-than-expected 4.5 million barrel fall in distillate fuels.





“This morning, we have seen the oil complex oscillate in between gains and losses, but it has recently firmed on the back of a weaker US dollar,” StoneX analyst Kevin Solomon said.



The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was trading near a 6-week low on Wednesday.



As crude is priced in dollars, a weaker greenback makes buying the commodity cheaper for holders of other currencies.



Brent may rise into a range of $66.45-$66.97 per barrel again, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.



Traffic at the Houston ship channel was slowly coming back to normal but terminals were still facing several issues due to last week’s freezing weather in Texas.



The price retreat is being seen as a pause following a rally of more than 26 percent to 13-month highs in both Brent and WTI since the start of the year.



Prices have jumped due to the US supply disruption and supply discipline by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, led by an extra 1 million bpd cut by Saudi Arabia.

