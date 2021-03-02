OPEC says general oil market outlook positive as uncertainty is easing

OPEC sees the oil market’s outlook as positive in general and the uncertainty that dominated last year is easing, the group’s secretary general said.



“This is a major turnaround from a year ago,” Mohammad Barkindo was quoted as saying on Twitter on Tuesday.



He added that positive global economic developments and resilient demand in Asia were encouraging.

Barkindo spoke ahead of joint technical committee (JTC) meeting for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+.



The JTC reviews oil market supply and demand balances aswell as compliance of members of the alliance with the agreed cuts.



“It looks good and healthy,” an OPEC delegate said, referring to the latest supply and demand balance for 2021.



“But there are still some thoughts to be cautious,” he added.

