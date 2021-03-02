.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Aramco chief expects global oil demand recovery during second half of 2021

, on February 25, 2020. (Reuters)_1598309143_RC2WAH98BV3N_RTRMADP_3_SABIC-M-A-SAUDI-ARAMCO
Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Oil

Saudi Aramco chief expects global oil demand recovery during second half of 2021

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Global oil demand is recovering and could return to around pre-pandemic levels next year, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco told an oil and gas conference on Tuesday.

Global demand for oil is likely to recover from the second half of the year and could reach 99 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, Amin Nasser said at IHS Markit's online CERAWeek conference.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Diesel demand has recovered globally due to door-to-door deliveries, though jet fuel lags as people avoid long flights, said Chevron CEO Michael Wirth, who spoke on a panel with Nasser.

Oil demand improving in China, India and East Asia, with vaccine deployment as "cause for optimism" in the West, Nasser said.

Read more:

Oil prices slip on fears over higher supply from OPEC+, slowing demand from China

Oil executives expect crude demand to climb while renewables attract attention

Oil prices rise on coronavirus vaccine optimism, US fiscal stimulus

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry Controversial EU-Iran business forum goes ahead despite outcry
Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021 Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Top Content

US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives US destroyer docks in Sudan for 1st time in 25 years, day after Russian ship arrives
Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens Japan requests for China to stop anal swab COVID-19 tests on its citizens
WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 7 weeks, world won't conquer virus in 2021: WHO
Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia Biden administration announces ‘recalibration’ of ties with Saudi Arabia
170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US 170 lawmakers write to Biden: Press Turkey on rights, Erdogan strained ties with US

Before you go

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders
U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders

Explore More