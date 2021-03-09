UAE nuclear body authorizes operation of Barakah power plant second unit

.
This undated photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency, shows the under-construction Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi's Western desert. The UAE on Sunday denied a claim by Yemen's Shiite rebels that a rebel-fired missile targeted the plant. (Arun Girija/Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation/WAM via AP)
An undated photo of the UAE's Barakah power plant. (WAM)
Reuters, Dubai

The United Arab Emirates Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation has issued an operating license for the second unit of the Barakah nuclear power plant, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The plant in the al-Dhafrah Region of Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, is the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world and part of the Gulf oil producer’s efforts to diversify its energy mix.

