Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40 percent in 2020: Shell

Reuters, London

Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday the volume of crude oil spills caused by sabotage in Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta dropped by 40 percent in 2020 to 1,400 tons.

The total number of major spills caused by theft and sabotage also dropped to 122 incidents in 2020 from 156 incidents the previous year, Shell said in its annual report.

Shell is the operator of Nigeria main onshore oil and gas joint venture SPDC which has struggled for years to contain spills in the Delta caused due to operational incidents, theft and sabotage.

