Saudi Arabia, Germany sign MoU to produce hydrogen

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during the MoU signing. (Supplied)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia and Germany have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the production of hydrogen, the Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced on Thursday.

The MoU was signed on Thursday during a virtual session with the Saudi Arabian Energy Minister and his German counterpart Peter Altmaier, Germany’s Federal Minister of Germany for Economic Affairs and Energy.

“We have abundant energy sources to produce green and blue hydrogen and the resources to lead the world in hydrogen production,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

Saudi Arabia aims to be largest hydrogen supplier in move to curb climate change Energy Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia aims to be largest hydrogen supplier in move to curb climate change

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, has been setting its sights on also becoming the largest supplier of hydrogen, a fuel seen as pivotal for curbing climate change.

Saudi Arabia has “ambitious plans and “will not be challenged in its record of being the biggest exporter of hydrogen on earth, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a news briefing in Riyadh last November.

The kingdom’s large natural gas reserves enable it to produce blue hydrogen, he said, referring to a form of the fuel that’s made when gas is reformed and the carbon dioxide byproduct is captured. In September, the country shipped the world’s first cargo of blue hydrogen, which was converted into ammonia, to Japan.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

