Oil prices rise more than $1 after sell-off driven by demand fears

A tank truck passes through Rumaila oilfield in Basra, Iraq, April 6, 2016. (Reuters/Essam Al-Sudani)
Reuters, London

Oil prices rose by more than $1 on Friday, after a big sell-off in the previous session as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude was up $1.01, or 1.6%, to $64.29 a barrel by 0917 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude rose $1.02, or 1.7 percent, to $61.02 a barrel.

Both contracts closed about 7 percent lower on Thursday as several large European economies reimposed lockdowns and vaccination programs were slowed by distribution issues and concerns about possible side effects.

Although Germany, France and other countries have announced the resumption of inoculations after regulators declared the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, the program halt has made it harder to overcome resistance to vaccines among some of the population.

Britain also announced it would have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply delay.

“Concerns are rapidly growing of a mobility-depressing third wave in Europe amid a pause in vaccinations and rapid spread of the B117 mutation that originated in the UK,” JP Morgan said.

The bank still sees Brent averaging above $70 a barrel in the fourth quarter, however.

Goldman Sachs said headwinds related to European Union demand and Iran supply would slow the oil market rebalancing by 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, although it expects the OPEC+ grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to act to offset that.

Iran has moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India’s state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that US sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease.

Goldman expects a significant increase in global oil demand in the coming months, with its Brent forecast rising to $80 per barrel this summer.

