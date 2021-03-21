Saudi Aramco says oil profit slid 44.4 pct in 2020

Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday posted a 44.4 percent slump in 2020 net profit due to lower crude prices, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed heavily on global demand.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Aramco achieved a net income of $49 billion in 2020,” the company added in a statement, compared to $88.2 billion in the previous year.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, was hammered last year by the double whammy of low prices and sharp cuts in production.

“The company displayed strong financial resilience in one of the most challenging periods for the industry,” the Aramco statement said.

“Revenues were impacted by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weakened refining and chemicals margins.”

Crude prices have risen in recent weeks to over $60 per barrel.

But analysts say the Saudi giant is bracing for a possible further wave of coronavirus infections that could undermine a tentative global economic recovery and further erode global demand for crude.

Aramco has revealed consecutive falls in profits since it began disclosing earnings in 2019.

Read more:

Oil prices fall over 3 pct as dollar rises and coronavirus vaccine rollout stalls

Oil prices fall extending losses on demand fears over COVID-19 cases, lockdowns

Oil prices slip for fourth day on demand concerns in Europe, IEA report