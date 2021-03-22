.
.
.
.
Language

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts rises to 113 percent in February: Sources

Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and terminal on May 21, 2018. (Reuters)
Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and terminal on May 21, 2018. (Reuters)
OPEC

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts rises to 113 percent in February: Sources

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in February rose to 113 percent, two OPEC+ sources from the producer group told Reuters on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The figure compares with a January compliance figure of 103 percent.

Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached 124 percent, a figure which includes the additional voluntary cut from Saudi Arabia, said one of the sources.

Compliance from non-OPEC members in the alliance reached 94 percent, the source added.

Read more:

Oil prices fall extending losses on demand fears over COVID-19 cases, lockdowns

Oil supercycle of sustained price surge unlikely due to ample stocks and supply: IEA

Oil prices slip for fourth day on demand concerns in Europe, IEA report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Top Content

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE
Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover
Russia expresses regret over US refusal to organize Putin-Biden talks Russia expresses regret over US refusal to organize Putin-Biden talks
Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops
Saudi Aramco is raising its production capacity to 13 mln BPD: CEO Saudi Aramco is raising its production capacity to 13 mln BPD: CEO

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More