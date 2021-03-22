OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts rises to 113 percent in February: Sources

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in February rose to 113 percent, two OPEC+ sources from the producer group told Reuters on Monday.

The figure compares with a January compliance figure of 103 percent.

Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached 124 percent, a figure which includes the additional voluntary cut from Saudi Arabia, said one of the sources.

Compliance from non-OPEC members in the alliance reached 94 percent, the source added.

