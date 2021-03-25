.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt’s SUMED pipeline operator approaches traders as Suez blockage drags: Sources

This handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on March 25, 2021 by Airbus DS shows the Taiwan-owned MV 'Ever Given' (Evergreen) container ship, a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-)long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. (AFP)
This handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on March 25, 2021 by Airbus DS shows the Taiwan-owned MV 'Ever Given' (Evergreen) container ship, a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-)long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt's Suez Canal. (AFP)

Egypt’s SUMED pipeline operator approaches traders as Suez blockage drags: Sources

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s SUMED pipeline operator has approached oil traders to ask if they wanted to book their system to transport crude oil as a blockage of the Suez Canal by a container ship drags, three trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The pipeline links the Red and Mediterranean Seas.

Read more:

Low tide slows work to clear Suez Canal ship blockage; traffic jam builds

Suez Canal ‘temporarily suspending navigation’ until cargo is reloaded: Officials

Japanese owner of cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal issues apology

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill
Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official
Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More