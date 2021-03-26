.
.
.
.
Language

Russia to produce new electric car this year, says industry minister

A cable connects to an electric car on Oct. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
A cable connects to an electric car on Oct. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP)

Russia to produce new electric car this year, says industry minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russian small private carmaker Zetta is designing an electric car and plans to launch production this year, Russia’s Industry and Trade minister, Denis Manturov, said on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The auto industry in Russia, a global oil and gas exporter, has no successful electric car projects at present and analysts see slim prospects in the near future primarily due to poor charging infrastructure.

There were 5,960 electric cars sold in Russia last year including 687 new ones, and the entire fleet of electric cars in the country is just over 10,000, according to the Autostat analytical agency,

Zetta, a startup carmaker based in Tolyatti, the home of AvtoVaz, which produced the Soviet and Russian Lada, is designing a series of electric vehicles, including an urban car and a commercial cargo vehicle, the company’s website says.

“We expect that they will start (production) before the end of the year, but it depends on how the development work is completed,” Manturov said, without providing details.

“The project deserves attention, but given that the presented model is experimental, it needs to be completed,” the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

Denis Shchurovsky, director and co-owner of Zetta, declined to comment.

Read more:

BMW ramping up move into electric cars

Volvo pledges to produce only electric vehicles by 2030

Ford says it will invest $1bln to convert Germany plant to build electric vehicles

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report
Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official
Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry  Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry 
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas
Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile
The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More