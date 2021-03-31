Bahrain’s NOGA eyes upsizing sukuk deal to $600 mln, tightens guidance

Bahrain’s National Oil and Gas Holding Company (NOGA Holding) is expected to sell between $500 million and $600 million in eight-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, on Wednesday, a document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

NOGA, wholly owned by the Bahraini government, tightened price guidance to 5.5%-5.625% from initial price guidance of 5.75%-5.875% for the sukuk, which are expected to launch later on Wednesday. It received over $2 billion in orders for the deal.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gulf International Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and BNP Paribas are arranging the deal.

Read more:

Bahrain expects $3.2 bln deficit in 2021, 5 percent economic growth

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat fund discusses investment avenues with Israel’s economic council

Bahrain bank waives loan fees for COVID vaccinated customers to encourage jab uptake