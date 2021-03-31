.
Bahrain’s NOGA eyes upsizing sukuk deal to $600 mln, tightens guidance

General view of Bahrain's financial district in Manama, Bahrain, June 20, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters

Bahrain’s National Oil and Gas Holding Company (NOGA Holding) is expected to sell between $500 million and $600 million in eight-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, on Wednesday, a document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

NOGA, wholly owned by the Bahraini government, tightened price guidance to 5.5%-5.625% from initial price guidance of 5.75%-5.875% for the sukuk, which are expected to launch later on Wednesday. It received over $2 billion in orders for the deal.

Gulf International Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and BNP Paribas are arranging the deal.

