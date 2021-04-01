.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia calls for restraint at OPEC+ meet as market recovery far from complete

Reuters

OPEC+ oil producers have taken a cautious stance but the market’s recovery is far from complete, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Thursday.

“Last month we called for a cautious and restrained approach and fortunately we were proved right by subsequent events,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said as he opened an OPEC+ meeting.

“The market now realizes that the OPEC+ cautious position was the correct course of action... The reality that remains (is the) global picture is far from even and the recovery is far from complete.”

