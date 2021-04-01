Saudi Arabia calls for restraint at OPEC+ meet as market recovery far from complete
OPEC+ oil producers have taken a cautious stance but the market’s recovery is far from complete, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Thursday.
“Last month we called for a cautious and restrained approach and fortunately we were proved right by subsequent events,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said as he opened an OPEC+ meeting.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The market now realizes that the OPEC+ cautious position was the correct course of action... The reality that remains (is the) global picture is far from even and the recovery is far from complete.”
Read more: US Energy Secretary makes phone call to Saudi Arabia ahead of OPEC+ meet