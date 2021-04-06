.
.
.
.
UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant begins commercial operations

This undated photograph released by the United Arab Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency, shows the under-construction Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi’s Western desert. (AP)
This undated photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency, shows the under-construction Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi's Western desert. (AP)

Reuters, Dubai

The United Arab Emirates’ first nuclear power plant began commercial operations on Tuesday, UAE leaders announced on Twitter.

“The start of commercial operations at the Barakah nuclear energy plant is a historic milestone for the UAE,” Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan said.

