Oil prices edge higher on optimism over US economic rebound

Oil prices edged higher in rangebound trade on Monday on optimism over a rebound in the US economy as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate, though rising COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world kept a lid on prices.

Brent was up 86 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $63.81 a barrel by 1121 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rose 78 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $60.10.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



“Prices are finding support from external factors such as the weaker US dollar and higher risk tolerance among investors, plus OPEC’s continued good production discipline,” said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

However, the crude prices have remained rangebound in the past three weeks, with Brent between $60 and $65 a barrel and WTI at $57 to $62.



“Oil prices are entering a consolidation phase after swinging wildly last month,” said oil broker PVM’s Stephen Brennock.



“While there are still plenty of reasons to be bullish, market players have become more cautious as infections have surged in Europe, India and some emerging markets, while vaccine rollouts have proved slower than anticipated.”



India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide, with cases also rising in other parts of Asia.



Asian oil demand remained weak and some buyers have asked for lower volumes in May, partly because of refinery maintenance and higher prices.



The United States has fully vaccinated more than 70 million people but US gasoline demand has not picked up as much as expected.



The US economy is at an “inflection point” amid expectations that growth and hiring will accelerate in the months ahead, but it faces the risk of reopening too quickly and sparking a resurgence in coronavirus cases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.



“There really are risks out there. And the principal one just is that we will reopen too quickly, people will too quickly return to their old practices and we’ll see another spike in cases,” Powell said in a CBS interview recorded on Wednesday.

Read more:

OPEC+ agrees to gradually boost oil output in coming months



Saudi Arabia increases Arab light crude oil price to Asia by $0.4/barrel in May



Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC considers IPO of drilling business on local market: Sources