.
.
.
.
Language

Barakah is key component of UAE efforts to tackle climate change: UAE ambassador

UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba in Washington. (File photo: AP)
UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba in Washington. (File photo: AP)
Nuclear

Barakah is key component of UAE efforts to tackle climate change: UAE ambassador

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The start of commercial operations of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is an “exceptional milestone” for the United Arab Emirates’ mission to develop clean and green nuclear energy, the country’s Ambassador to the United States, Yousef al-Otaiba, said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The start of commercial operations at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a significant achievement, as the UAE becomes the first country in the Middle East to operate zero carbon nuclear power,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported al-Otaiba as saying on Monday.

“Climate change is an international challenge and the UAE is committed to vigorously tackling this crisis by diversifying its energy mix and reducing carbon emissions 23.5 percent by 2030. Developing a clean and green nuclear energy sector is a key component of that effort,” he added.

Earlier this month, the UAE’s first nuclear power plant started commercial operations.

The Barakah nuclear power plant in the Abu Dhabi emirate is the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and part of the oil producing state’s efforts to diversify its energy mix.

The UAE ambassador said that this “historic process” began when the US and UAE signed a history-making bilateral civil nuclear cooperation agreement.

“The UAE voluntarily made the strongest possible nonproliferation commitments, forgoing domestic enrichment and reprocessing of nuclear material. The landmark US-UAE 123 Agreement remains a model for the development of a peaceful and safe civilian nuclear energy program in the Middle East,” he added.

Read more:

UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant begins commercial operations

UAE begins testing Barakah nuclear power plant: Operator

UAE nuclear body authorizes operation of Barakah power plant second unit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’ Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
Top Content
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’ China says Japan’s release of Fukushima water is damaging, ‘extremely irresponsible’
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More