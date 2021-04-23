Egypt oil ministry raises domestic fuel prices for first time since subsidy reform

Egypt’s price-setting committee raised domestic fuel prices on Friday for the first time since it was formed in October 2019 following the completion of subsidy reforms, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.



Prices were last raised in July 2019 when Egypt, a net oil importer, finished phasing out subsides on fuel products as part of a reform program backed by the International Monetary Fund.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Prices had remained stable over the past year after being lowered in April 2020 and October 2019.



The prices of 80-octane, 92-octane, and 95-octane fuel were raised by 0.25 Egyptian pounds each, to 6.25 Egyptian pounds ($0.40), 7.5, and 8.5 pounds per liter, respectively, the statement said.



The pricing committee’s mechanism links energy prices to international markets, and takes into account the exchange rate as well as the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

Read more: As petrol prices rise, more Egyptians convert to dual-fuel vehicles