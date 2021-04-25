.
Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale: Sources

The Qatar Petroleum headquarters in Doha, Qatar. (File photo: Reuters)
Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale: Sources

Reuters

Qatar Petroleum (QP) is planning its first ever US dollar-denominated public international bond sale, two sources said, the latest Gulf energy giant to tap debt markets in an age of lower energy prices.

The world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier sent banks a request for proposals for the planned debt sale in the last few weeks, the sources said, with one of them adding it will likely raise billions of dollars.

“It will be a big deal,” the source said.

QP, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, plans to vastly expand its capacity in coming years.

The company said last month it would take full ownership of its Qatargas 1 LNG plant, the country’s first, when its 25-year contract with international investors including Exxon Mobil Corp and Total SE expires next year.

The planned debt sale comes as energy companies in the region seek different means to raise cash after they were pummeled last year by the double shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and oil prices collapsing.

QP last year was looking at job and cost cuts to cope with the slump in oil and gas demand caused by the new coronavirus.

Sources told Reuters last week Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco is planning to refinance a $10 billion revolving credit facility. It is also working on a $12.4 billion deal to monetize its oil pipelines network.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has done similar infrastructure deals that lease ownership of assets, raising billions of dollars in the past two years.

It is also planning initial public offerings of its drilling business and its joint venture with chemical producer OCI.

QP, wholly owned by the Qatari government, has sold bonds through private placements in the past, including in dollars and in Japanese yen. It has more than $3.25 billion in outstanding loans and bonds, according to Refinitiv data.

