.
.
.
.
Language

Oil prices set for gain on economic recovery hopes, despite India coronavirus surge

People wearing protective masks are seen in Times Square during the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, on March 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Oil

Oil prices set for gain on economic recovery hopes, despite India coronavirus surge

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Oil prices ease on Friday but were set for a weekly gain against the backdrop of optimism over a global economic recovery, though the COVID-19 crisis in India weighed.

Brent crude futures were down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $67.90 a barrel by 1210 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $64.50.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Both Brent and WTI are on track for second consecutive weekly gains as easing restrictions on movement in the United States and Europe, recovering factory operations and coronavirus vaccinations pave the way for a revival in fuel demand.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In China, data showed export growth accelerated unexpectedly in April while a private survey pointed to strong expansion in service sector activity.

However, crude imports by the world’s biggest buyer fell 0.2 percent in April from a year earlier to 40.36 million tonnes, or 9.82 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since December.

In the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, jobless claims have dropped, signaling the labor market recovery has entered a new phase as the economy recovers.

The recovery in oil demand, however, has been uneven as surging COVID-19 cases in India reduce fuel consumption in the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer.

“Brent came within a whisker of breaking past $70 a barrel this week but failed at the final hurdle as demand uncertainty dragged on prices,” said Stephen Brennock at oil brokerage PVM.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in countries such as India, Japan and Thailand is hindering gasoline demand recovery, energy consultancy FGE said in a client note, though some of the lost demand has been offset by countries such as China, where recent Labor Day holiday travel surpassed 2019 levels.

“Gasoline demand in the US and parts of Europe is faring relatively well,” FGE said.

“Further out, we could see demand pick up as lockdowns are eased and pent-up demand is released during the summer driving season.”

Read more:

Mitsubishi, South Pole eye up to $800 mln of carbon removal credits by 2030

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala posts record annual income and investment

Royal Dutch Shell tells Tunisia it plans to leave the country next year: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Local media
Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks Israeli spymaster visits Bahrain to discuss Mideast security in wake of US-Iran talks
Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo Egypt, Turkey say they held in-depth talks on bilateral, regional issues in Cairo
Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars several high-profile candidates Iran spells out election terms, potentially bars several high-profile candidates
India records 1.5 mln new COVID-19 cases in a week India records 1.5 mln new COVID-19 cases in a week
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More