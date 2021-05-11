.
Lebanon must fix debts, halt prosecutor action or face power cut, says Turkish firm

A bus drives past the Karadeniz Powership Orhan Bey, an electricity-generating ship from Turkey, docked at the port of Jiyeh, south of Beirut. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Istanbul

Turkey’s Karadeniz, which supplies electricity to Lebanon from power barges, told Beirut to halt action by the Lebanese prosecutor to seize its vessels and said it must draw up a plan to settle arrears to avoid a cut in supplies, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson for Karpowership, a unit of Karadeniz that operates floating power plants, was speaking on Tuesday after Lebanon's Finance Ministry cited a lawmaker saying the country had been threatened with a cut to its supplies.

A Lebanese prosecutor issued a decision last week to seize the barges and fine the firm after TV channel al-Jadeed reported corruption allegations tied to the power contract.

The firm denies the charges and says it has not been paid for 18 months.

Read more: Lebanon’s energy ministry says cash for power generation may run out in March

