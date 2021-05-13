.
.
.
.
Language

Colonial Pipeline paid alleged DarkSide hackers $5 mln in ransom: Bloomberg News

There has been an alert relating to a massive ransomware attack on various spanish organizations.

Colonial Pipeline paid alleged DarkSide hackers $5 mln in ransom: Bloomberg News

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $5 million to Eastern European hackers on Friday after a crippling cyberattack that shut the largest fuel pipeline network in the United States, Bloomberg News reported, citing two people familiar with the transaction.

The company paid the hefty ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency within hours after the attack, according to the report.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Colonial Pipeline did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The hackers provided the pipeline operator with a decrypting tool to restore its disabled computer network after they received the payment, but the company used its own backups to help restore the system since the tool was slow, Bloomberg News reported.

After a six-day outage, the top US fuel pipeline, which carries 100 million gallons per day of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, moved some of the first millions of gallons of motor fuels on Thursday.

The shutdown caused gasoline shortages and emergency declarations from Virginia to Florida, led two refineries to curb production and had airlines reshuffling some refueling operations.

The FBI accused a shadowy criminal gang called DarkSide for the ransomware attack. The group, believed to be based in Russia or Eastern Europe, has not directly taken credit, but on Wednesday it claimed to have breached systems at three other companies, including an Illinois tech firm.

Read more: US declines to advise Colonial Pipeline whether to pay ransom to hackers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli airstrikes kill 87 Palestinians in Gaza, including 18 children, eight women Israeli airstrikes kill 87 Palestinians in Gaza, including 18 children, eight women
Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths Saudi Arabia reports 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 11 deaths
Top Content
Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers Palestinians mark Eid in al-Aqsa days after Israeli forces attacked worshipers
Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement UN Security Council meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers
Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More