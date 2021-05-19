Saudi Aramco to co-lead report on cyber resilience in oil industry

Saudi Aramco is co-leading a report on cyber resilience in the oil and gas industry with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Siemens Energy , the Saudi Arabian state oil giant wrote on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Aramco added that the report is “a collaboration involving 40 major industry players to shape the future of cyber security in the oil and gas industry”.

Read more:

Saudi Aramco Q1 profit rises 30 percent on stronger oil market

Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake: Reuters

Covid-hit India welcomes Gulf medical aid, boosts oil imports from Saudi Aramco