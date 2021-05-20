.
Turkish fuel prices rise as special consumption tax hiked

This picture taken on December 4, 2017 shows a general view of the Kasimpasa district during a cloudy evening in Istanbul, Turkey. (File photo: AFP)
This picture taken on December 4, 2017 shows a general view of the Kasimpasa district during a cloudy evening in Istanbul, Turkey. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Istanbul

Turkey raised the special consumption tax on some petrol and diesel oil types, as well as liquefied petroleum gas, propane and butane by rates ranging between 54-189 percent, prompting hikes in pump prices at fuel stations on Thursday.

The tax on 95 octane petrol was raised to 1.3313 lira per liter from 0.8652 and to 1.5836 lira from 1.0283 lira on 98 octane petrol, according to a statement in the country’s Official Gazette.

The tax on diesel oil was raised to 1.2931 lira from 0.7253 lira per liter, while the tax on LPG was raised to 0.8107 lira from 0.2810 lira.

The Energy Petrol and Gas Supply Stations Employers’ Union (EPGIS) said pump prices were raised as a result of the tax hikes, with petrol prices rising by 0.55 lira per liter, diesel oil by 0.67 lira per liter and LPG by 0.35 lira.

