Abu Dhabi’s KIZAD announces plans for green ammonia plant

Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) on Tuesday announced plans for the construction of a green ammonia production facility, which will target regional and international markets.

Helios Industry, a privately owned special project vehicle company, will invest “over 3.67 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in the construction of the facility over several years,” KIZAD said in a statement.

Green ammonia is produced without fossil fuels and is used in the production of carbon-neutral fertilizer products.

The project will be developed in two phases, the statement said. Once completed it is forecast to produce 200,000 tons of green ammonia from 40,000 tons of green hydrogen.