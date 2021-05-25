Russia offers to work with Saudi Arabia on hydrogen production, says Novak

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Tuesday offered to work with Saudi Arabia on hydrogen production, speaking during an online meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Saudi Arabia.



“We have a proposal to create a working group on hydrogen energy,” Novak said.

Hydrogen has gained traction as the future green fuel of choice, increasingly touted as a way to decarbonize emissions-intensive heavy industry and transportation.



Oil and gas rich Russia has been slow in developing production of hydrogen gas, a fuel that emits only water vapor and warm air when burned, rather than carbon dioxide.



Saudi Arabia, which plans to diversify the economy, is considering several large-scale project to produce hydrogen.



Novak said that both Russia and Saudi Arabia have great potential to develop traditional and renewable sources of energy.

