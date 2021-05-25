.
.
.
.
Language

Russia offers to work with Saudi Arabia on hydrogen production, says Novak

Press conference by Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. (Reuters)
Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ata press conference. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

Russia offers to work with Saudi Arabia on hydrogen production, says Novak

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Tuesday offered to work with Saudi Arabia on hydrogen production, speaking during an online meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“We have a proposal to create a working group on hydrogen energy,” Novak said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hydrogen has gained traction as the future green fuel of choice, increasingly touted as a way to decarbonize emissions-intensive heavy industry and transportation.

Oil and gas rich Russia has been slow in developing production of hydrogen gas, a fuel that emits only water vapor and warm air when burned, rather than carbon dioxide.

Saudi Arabia, which plans to diversify the economy, is considering several large-scale project to produce hydrogen.

Novak said that both Russia and Saudi Arabia have great potential to develop traditional and renewable sources of energy.

Read more: Saudi NEOM JV looking to finance $5 bln hydrogen project, say sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media Corpse found in dinosaur statue after man fell in trying to grab dropped phone: Media
White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent White House says it hopes WHO COVID-19 investigation can be more transparent
Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor Lebanon’s banking sector did not collapse: Central Bank Governor
Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source Hezbollah military expert killed in raid in Marib: Yemeni army source
Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi Military advisor to Iran’s Khamenei quits presidential race for top judge Raisi
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More