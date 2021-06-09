.
Libya’s Waha Oil Co. to increase output after fixing pipeline leak: Oil source

A view shows the oil port of Es Sider, Libya, March 16, 2017. (Reuters)
Reuters

Libya’s Waha Oil Co aims to return to normal output operations on Thursday after fixing a leak on a pipeline that more than halved the company’s oil production, an oil source at the Es Sider crude export terminal said.

Waha, a unit of state-owned National Oil Corp, reported the leak on Monday, saying it affected production at the Samah oilfield which feeds Es Sider.

The same source told Reuters earlier that production had fallen to 130,000 barrels per day on Wednesday, from 285,000 bpd a day earlier.

