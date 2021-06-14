.
.
.
.
Language

Oil prices rise as demand improves boosted by fiscal recovery, supplies tighten

An oil pump in Texas, USA. (File photo: Reuters)1_LYNXMPEG9P1L5_RTROPTP_4_OIL-PRICES-MN3
An oil pump in Texas, USA. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

Oil prices rise as demand improves boosted by fiscal recovery, supplies tighten

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest levels in more than two years supported by economic recovery and the prospect of fuel demand growth as vaccination campaigns in developed countries accelerate.

Brent was up 85 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $73.54 a barrel by 0908 GMT, their highest since April 2019.

US West Texas Intermediate gained 72 cents, or 1 percent, to $71.63 a barrel, their highest since October 2018.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The two leading crude markers are trading at (almost) two-and-a-half-year highs amid a potent bullish cocktail of demand optimism and OPEC+ supply cuts,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

“This backdrop of strengthening oil fundamentals have helped underpin heightened levels of trading activity.”

Motor vehicle traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels in North America and much of Europe, and more planes are in the air as anti-coronavirus lockdowns and other restrictions are being eased, driving three weeks of increases for the oil benchmarks.

The mood was also buoyed by the G7 summit where the world’s wealthiest Western countries sought to project an image of cooperation on key issues such as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the donation of 1 billion vaccine doses to poor nations.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday that it expected global demand to return to pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2022, more quickly than previously anticipated.

IEA urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, to increase output to meet the rising demand.

The OPEC+ group has been restraining production to support prices after the pandemic wiped out demand in 2020, maintaining strong compliance with agreed targets in May.

US oil rigs in operation rose by six to 365, the highest since April 2020, energy services company Baker Hughes Co said in its weekly report.

It was the biggest weekly increase of oil rigs in a month, as drilling companies sought to benefit from rising demand.

Read more:

Iraqi oil minister expects oil prices at $68-$75 in H2

OPEC+ will need to boost output to meet 2022 demand recovery: IEA

Despite uncertainties, OPEC sticks to forecast of oil demand recovery in second half

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett?
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash
US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More