Oil prices rise as demand improves boosted by fiscal recovery, supplies tighten

Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest levels in more than two years supported by economic recovery and the prospect of fuel demand growth as vaccination campaigns in developed countries accelerate.

Brent was up 85 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $73.54 a barrel by 0908 GMT, their highest since April 2019.



US West Texas Intermediate gained 72 cents, or 1 percent, to $71.63 a barrel, their highest since October 2018.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The two leading crude markers are trading at (almost) two-and-a-half-year highs amid a potent bullish cocktail of demand optimism and OPEC+ supply cuts,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.



“This backdrop of strengthening oil fundamentals have helped underpin heightened levels of trading activity.”



Motor vehicle traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels in North America and much of Europe, and more planes are in the air as anti-coronavirus lockdowns and other restrictions are being eased, driving three weeks of increases for the oil benchmarks.



The mood was also buoyed by the G7 summit where the world’s wealthiest Western countries sought to project an image of cooperation on key issues such as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the donation of 1 billion vaccine doses to poor nations.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday that it expected global demand to return to pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2022, more quickly than previously anticipated.



IEA urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, to increase output to meet the rising demand.



The OPEC+ group has been restraining production to support prices after the pandemic wiped out demand in 2020, maintaining strong compliance with agreed targets in May.



US oil rigs in operation rose by six to 365, the highest since April 2020, energy services company Baker Hughes Co said in its weekly report.



It was the biggest weekly increase of oil rigs in a month, as drilling companies sought to benefit from rising demand.

Read more:

Iraqi oil minister expects oil prices at $68-$75 in H2

OPEC+ will need to boost output to meet 2022 demand recovery: IEA

Despite uncertainties, OPEC sticks to forecast of oil demand recovery in second half