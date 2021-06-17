.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion in debut Islamic bond sale

Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion in debut Islamic bond sale

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Saudi Aramco on Thursday said it raised $6 billion from its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale, as the energy giant seeks capital to fund its hefty dividend payments.

The three-tranche sukuk, or Islamic bonds compliant with the Muslim faith, are due in three, five and 10 years, the company said in a statement.

Aramco “successfully raised $6 billion, following the sale of US dollar-denominated sharia-compliant securities to leading institutional investors”, the statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sale comes after two previous bond offerings that were not compliant with Islamic law – a debut $12 billion sale in 2019 and an $8 billion offering in November last year.

The company is raising money to help pay an annual dividend of $75 billion, a key revenue source for the Saudi government, Aramco’s biggest shareholder.

Saudi Aramco launches first dollar sukuk bond: Term sheet Energy Saudi Aramco launches first dollar sukuk bond: Term sheet

Aramco, the kingdom’s cash cow, pledged to pay the dividend when it sought to generate interest in its debut initial public offering on the Saudi bourse in December 2019.

But company finances came under pressure last year, when crude prices tanked as the coronavirus pandemic sapped global demand.

Last month, Aramco declared a 30 percent jump in first quarter profit, thanks to a recovery in oil prices, but the company’s free cash flow fell short of the $18.75 billion dividend obligation for that period.

Aramco is pushing to raise cash as Riyadh faces a ballooning budget deficit and pursues multi-billion dollar projects to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

In April, Aramco said it had struck a $12.4-billion deal to sell a minority stake in a newly formed oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons
UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise UAE urges public to wear face masks, get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise
GCC says Iran missile program should be addressed in nuclear talks GCC says Iran missile program should be addressed in nuclear talks
Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages Tech provider Akamai blamed for latest global online outages
Iran election: Khamenei says high turnout would reduce external pressures Iran election: Khamenei says high turnout would reduce external pressures
Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM Masks no longer mandatory outdoors in France from Thursday: PM
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More