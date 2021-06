Bahrain’s National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) started drilling the first exploration well in offshore block No. 1 to the north of the kingdom, a government media adviser said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The new well is part of an exploration and production agreement signed with Italian energy company Eni in 2019. Block No. 1 covers an area of 2,800 sq km (1,081 sq miles) at a depth ranging from 10 to 70 meters.