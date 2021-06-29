.
Algeria eyes oil and gas revenue of $30 bln in 2021: Sonatrach head

The logo of the state energy company Sonatrach is pictured at the headquarters in Algiers, Algeria November 20, 2019. (Reuters)
The logo of the state energy company Sonatrach is pictured at the headquarters in Algiers, Algeria November 20, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters

Algeria expects revenue from oil and gas sales to reach $30 billion in 2021 if oil prices remain between $65 and $75 a barrel, the head of national state-owned oil and gas company Sonatrach said on Tuesday.

Oil and gas revenues totalled $12.6 billion for the first five months of 2021, up from $8.1 billion in the same period last year, Toufik Hakkar added.

In November 2019, Algeria passed a new energy law to make its oil sector more attractive for foreign investors.

