.
.
.
.
Language

Basrah Gas signs loan agreement with IFC to limit gas flaring: Iraqi News Agency

Fires flare off the gas from in Kirkuk, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (AP)
Fires flare off the gas from in Kirkuk, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (AP)

Basrah Gas signs loan agreement with IFC to limit gas flaring: Iraqi News Agency

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s Basrah Gas Co. signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation for a loan to fund a project to limit the flaring of natural gas, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraq continues to flare some of gas extracted alongside crude oil because it lacks the facilities to process it into fuel for local consumption or exports.

Gas flaring costs nearly $2.5 billion in lost revenue for the government and would be sufficient to meet most of needs for gas‐based power generation, according to the World Bank.

Read more:

Iraqi fighters mourn comrades killed in US air strikes

In Iraq, an old US foe grows his political power

Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait
Top Content
US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria
Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages
Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center
Russia successfully test launches new ballistic missile: TASS news agency Russia successfully test launches new ballistic missile: TASS news agency
Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict
Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More