.
.
.
.
Language

UAE’s Nawah and Framatome sign maintenance agreement: WAM

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Supplied)
The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Supplied)

UAE’s Nawah and Framatome sign maintenance agreement: WAM

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ based Nawah Energy Company responsible for operating and maintaining UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plants and French company Framatome have signed a maintenance and engineering services agreement, state news agency (WAM) said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Framatome will provide needed maintenance, engineering, training, technical and operational support and fuel services to the Barakah plants that include four advanced APR1400 reactors.

Barakah’s first nuclear power plant began commercial operations in April.

Read more:

Cricket-T20 World Cup to be moved to the UAE, official confirms

UAE’s ADNOC to make deep crude oil term supply cut in Sept for some Asian buyers

Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Top Content
Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant
Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant? Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant?
Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit
UK policeman sentenced to 8 years for football star’s killing UK policeman sentenced to 8 years for football star’s killing
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More