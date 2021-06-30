UAE’s Nawah and Framatome sign maintenance agreement: WAM

The United Arab Emirates’ based Nawah Energy Company responsible for operating and maintaining UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plants and French company Framatome have signed a maintenance and engineering services agreement, state news agency (WAM) said on Wednesday.

Framatome will provide needed maintenance, engineering, training, technical and operational support and fuel services to the Barakah plants that include four advanced APR1400 reactors.

Barakah’s first nuclear power plant began commercial operations in April.

