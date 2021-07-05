.
.
.
.
Language

Adviser to Iraqi PM says lack of OPEC coordination will lead to price war: INA

A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
OPEC

Adviser to Iraqi PM says lack of OPEC coordination will lead to price war: INA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The financial adviser to Iraq’s prime minister said that “in the absence of coordination and understandings between OPEC producers, the beginnings of a price war will be formed again,” the Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted him as saying on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mazhar Mohammed Saleh added that “the increases in production within the OPEC member countries must be carried out with caution and in high coordination among the member countries themselves to avoid any potential glut in the crude oil supply market that may cause undesirable price imbalances.”

Read more:

Iraq supports extending OPEC output cut agreement until Dec 2022: Minister

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair

Oil prices rise as OPEC+ seeks to overcome impasse over output pact

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Top Content
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures
Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair
Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore
Eight-year-old boy dies after being trapped in hot car in Sharjah, UAE Eight-year-old boy dies after being trapped in hot car in Sharjah, UAE
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More