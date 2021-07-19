.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon to allow industries to directly import diesel amidst shortages

FILE PHOTO: Cars stand in line at a gas station as they wait to fuel up in Damour, Lebanon June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo
Cars stand in line at a gas station as they wait to fuel up in Damour, Lebanon June 25, 2021. (Reuters/Aziz Taher)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon to allow industries to directly import diesel amidst shortages

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon will allow industries to import diesel directly amidst worsening fuel shortages, the caretaker industry minister said on Monday, effectively removing the subsidy for the fuel product.

“Subsidies for diesel will stop and we consider it stopped,” Imad Hoballah said after the meeting.

Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown, described by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history, that is threatening its stability.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shortages of fuel and other basic goods have worsened in the past month.

Monday’s decision came after a meeting with President Michel Aoun to try and solve the issue of diesel shortages for factories.

‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock Middle East ‘May God help the country’: Lebanon’s Hariri steps down after months of deadlock

Hoballah said it was decided to allow industrialists to directly import diesel and some other petroleum derivatives without prior permission from the government, a requirement when the fuel was subsidized.

Fuel shortages have caused long power cuts and an increased reliance on private generators, that use diesel.

Read more:

Lebanon to consult MPs to designate new prime minister: Presidency

Two rescued bears head for US from crisis-hit Lebanon

Explainer: Lebanon’s financial meltdown and how it happened

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists
The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha
UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial  UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial 
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More