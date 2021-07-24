.
Iraq to sell Lebanon 1 million tons of heavy fuel oil

FILE PHOTO: Cars stand in line at a gas station as they wait to fuel up in Damour, Lebanon June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo
Cars stand in line at a gas station as they wait to fuel up in Damour, Lebanon June 25, 2021. (Reuters/Aziz Taher)

Iraq to sell Lebanon 1 million tons of heavy fuel oil

Reuters

Iraq signed on Saturday an agreement that allows cash-strapped Lebanon to pay for one million tons worth of heavy fuel oil in terms of goods and services, Iraqi news agency reported (INA), citing an official statement.

Lebanon is in the throes of a deep economic meltdown that is threatening its stability. It has all but run down its foreign currency reserves and shortages of basic goods such as fuel and medicine have worsened.

On July 19, Lebanon announced that it will allow industries to import diesel directly amidst worsening fuel shortages, the caretaker industry minister said, effectively removing the subsidy for the fuel product.

“Subsidies for diesel will stop and we consider it stopped,” Imad Hoballah said after the meeting.

Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown, described by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history, that is threatening its stability.

