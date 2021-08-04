Saudi Arabia raises Sept crude prices to Asian customers for a second month: Sources

The world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia raised on Wednesday the September official selling prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia for a second month, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The OSP for flagship Arab Light crude to Asia rose 30 cents to $3 a barrel above the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman, they said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The price hike was within expectations seen in a Reuters survey on Friday.

Advertisement

Read more:

Gulf states to accelerate asset sales on rebound in crude prices

BP unveils $3.1 bn quarterly profit as oil prices recover

ADNOC, Fertiglobe tie up to sell UAE’s first Blue Ammonia to Japan’s Itochu