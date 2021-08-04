.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia raises Sept crude prices to Asian customers for a second month: Sources

A crude oil tanker is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China, April 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
A crude oil tanker is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia raises Sept crude prices to Asian customers for a second month: Sources

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

The world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia raised on Wednesday the September official selling prices for all crude grades it sells to Asia for a second month, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The OSP for flagship Arab Light crude to Asia rose 30 cents to $3 a barrel above the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman, they said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The price hike was within expectations seen in a Reuters survey on Friday.

Read more:

Gulf states to accelerate asset sales on rebound in crude prices

BP unveils $3.1 bn quarterly profit as oil prices recover

ADNOC, Fertiglobe tie up to sell UAE’s first Blue Ammonia to Japan’s Itochu

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose All UAE residents can now take COVID-19 booster shots six months after second dose
Top Content
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA
Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources Iran-backed forces believed to have seized tanker off Fujairah: Maritime sources
Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots Saudi Arabia permits entry with Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines after booster shots
Saudi Arabia supports US deal with Iran if it ensures no nuclear weapons: FM Saudi Arabia supports US deal with Iran if it ensures no nuclear weapons: FM
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More