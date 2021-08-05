Saudi petrochemicals company SABIC expects strong H2 after $2 bln quarterly profit

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) swung to a $2 billion quarterly profit and said it expects solid performance to continue in the second half of 2021, backed by healthy demand and rising oil prices.

SABIC, the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals company by sales and asset value, swung to a second-quarter profit of 7.64 billion riyals ($2 billion) from a 2.22 billion riyal loss in the same period last year, beating the average forecast of 6.1 billion riyals by six analysts according to Refinitiv data.

“Average selling prices rose by more than 10 percent backed by oil price increases and healthier demand. We expect the second half of 2021 to be similar to the first half,” CEO Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan told a virtual news conference.



SABIC sales jumped 72.3 percent to 42.4 billion riyals in the second quarter from 24.6 billion a year earlier.



Benyan said his company, which is 70 percent owned by Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco, will remain focused on the Saudi market, as well as the United States, China, and Africa, where it is exploring growth opportunities, although he did not give details.



SABIC said earlier in a bourse filing that 2021 is set to be a stronger year than 2020, and it expects margins to moderate but remain healthy as oil prices and feedstock costs remain elevated, supply constraints ease and new capacity comes on line.



The company said it does not plan to tap the debt market as its financials remain solid.

