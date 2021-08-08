.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profits more than doubles on higher oil prices, demand recovery

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, on October 12, 2019. (Reuters)
A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, on October 12, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profits more than doubles on higher oil prices, demand recovery

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai 

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Sunday reported a nearly four-times rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery on oil demand.

Net income rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62 billion riyals a year earlier.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $23.2 billion, according to the mean estimate from five analysts.

Developing

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco says distribution station has resumed work after malfunction

Oil prices steady, but set for big weekly loss on demand worries

Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions but COVID-19 concerns threaten demand recovery

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Top Content
Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded 5 mln Saudi riyals Saudi Sports Minister says Olympic champion Hamedi will be awarded 5 mln Saudi riyals
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum
Saudi karateka wins Kingdom’s second-ever silver after knocking out opponent Saudi karateka wins Kingdom’s second-ever silver after knocking out opponent
Delta COVID-19 infection: New symptoms to watch out for  Delta COVID-19 infection: New symptoms to watch out for 
Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile Tiger kills young woman working at a safari park in Chile
Saudi Arabia records 850 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia records 850 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More