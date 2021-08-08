Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profits more than doubles on higher oil prices, demand recovery

Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Sunday reported a nearly four-times rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery on oil demand.

Net income rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $23.2 billion, according to the mean estimate from five analysts.

Developing

