Saudi Aramco eyes big percentage share of hydrogen market

Saudi Aramco is looking for off-take agreements for hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.



“We are looking to capture a big percentage of that market, we have an advantage,” Nasser told an analysts’ briefing.

Countries across Europe and North America are looking at ways to produce emissions-free hydrogen to help reduce carbon emissions and avert global warming.

