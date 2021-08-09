.
Saudi Aramco eyes big percentage share of hydrogen market

A Hydrogen powered car refuels at Hydrogen refuelling station during Saudi Aramco's media trip to demonstrate Hydrogen automotive technology at Techno Valley Science Park in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on June 27, 2021. (Reuters)
A Hydrogen powered car refuels at Hydrogen refuelling station during Saudi Aramco's media trip to demonstrate Hydrogen automotive technology at Techno Valley Science Park in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on June 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Saudi Aramco eyes big percentage share of hydrogen market

Reuters

Saudi Aramco is looking for off-take agreements for hydrogen in its key markets to expand its output and sees strong potential for growth, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

“We are looking to capture a big percentage of that market, we have an advantage,” Nasser told an analysts’ briefing.

Countries across Europe and North America are looking at ways to produce emissions-free hydrogen to help reduce carbon emissions and avert global warming.

