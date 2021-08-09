.
Saudi Aramco looking for more deals to offer to investors, says CEO

Amin H. Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during a news conference at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Aramco is scouting for other potential deals to offer to investors and unlock capital, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday, after the oil giant closed a $12.4 billion infrastructure transaction for its crude pipeline network in June.

“We are looking at the potential for other deals that we are currently in negotiation,” Nasser said on a call with analysts.

Aramco reached out to banks to pitch for an advisory role to help finance the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, three sources told Reuters in June.

The gas pipeline stake sale will be a “copy paste” of the oil pipeline deal, one of the sources said.

