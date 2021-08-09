Saudi Aramco looking for more deals to offer to investors, says CEO

Saudi Aramco is scouting for other potential deals to offer to investors and unlock capital, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday, after the oil giant closed a $12.4 billion infrastructure transaction for its crude pipeline network in June.



“We are looking at the potential for other deals that we are currently in negotiation,” Nasser said on a call with analysts.

Aramco reached out to banks to pitch for an advisory role to help finance the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, three sources told Reuters in June.

The gas pipeline stake sale will be a “copy paste” of the oil pipeline deal, one of the sources said.

