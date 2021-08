Biden’s top aides call on OPEC and its allies to increase oil output to rein in price

President Joe Biden’s top aides are pressuring OPEC and its oil-producing allies to boost production in an effort to combat climbing gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery.



Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan criticized the world’s major oil producers, for what he said were insufficient crude production in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough,” he said in a statement.



The unusual statement ratcheted up international pressure and comes as the administration tries to contain a range of rising prices and supply bottlenecks across the economy that have fueled inflation concerns.



Biden has made the economic recovery from the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic a key priority for his administration.



The administration is pressing countries within OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other big producers, “on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices,” Sullivan said.



“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery,” he added. “OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.”



International benchmark Brent crude was trading at just under $70 a barrel on Wednesday, down 1 percent.



That is lower than the prices above $77 in early July, but still represents an increase of nearly a third from the beginning of the year.



OPEC+ has been gradually easing a record output cut of 10 million barrels per day, about 10 percent of world demand, made in 2020 as oil use and prices recover from the pandemic-induced slump.

Advertisement

As of July, the cut had been eased to about 5.8 million bpd.



At a meeting held in July, OPEC+ agreed to boost output by 400,000 bpd a month starting in August until the rest of the 5.8 million bpd cut is phased out. OPEC+ is scheduled to hold another meeting on September 1 to review the situation.



The White House on Wednesday also directed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which polices anti-competitive behavior in domestic US markets, to investigate whether illegal practices were contributing to higher US gasoline prices.



“During this summer driving season, there have been divergences between oil prices and the cost of gasoline at the pump,” Biden’s top economic aide, Brian Deese, wrote in a letter to FTC chair Lina Khan.



He encouraged the FTC to “consider using all of its available tools to monitor the US gasoline market and address any illegal conduct.”

Read more: Oil price holds above $70 as rising US demand eases delta variant fears