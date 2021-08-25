.
.
.
.
Aramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process for crude in Asia

Vessels pass an oil refinery in the waters off the southern coast of Singapore. (Reuters)
Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

Aramco Trading Company (ATC) will be participating in S&P Global Platts price assessment process for crude cargoes in Asia, the price reporting agency said on Wednesday.

Platts said in a notice that it had reviewed the trading arm of world’s top oil exporter Saudi Aramco and would consider information from ATC in the Asia Market on Close (MoC) price assessment process for Asia crude cargoes.

Trading activities on the Asia MoC platform for Middle East crude picked up this month with TotalEnergies and Gunvor purchasing seven cargoes so far.

