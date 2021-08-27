.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Starved of electricity, Lebanon picks Dubai’s ENOC to swap Iraqi high sulphur fuel

  • Font
A view shows the Zahrani Power plant, in Zahrani, Lebanon March 29, 2021. (Reuters)
A view shows the Zahrani Power plant, in Zahrani, Lebanon March 29, 2021. (Reuters)

Starved of electricity, Lebanon picks Dubai’s ENOC to swap Iraqi high sulphur fuel

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s energy ministry said it had picked Dubai’s ENOC in a tender to swap 84,000 tonnes of Iraqi high sulphur fuel oil with 30,000 tonnes of Grade B fuel oil and 33,000 tonnes of gasoil.

ENOC won the tender, part of a deal between the two countries that allows the cash-strapped Lebanese government to pay for 1 million tonnes of Iraqi heavy fuel oil a year in goods and services.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As Lebanon suffers what the World Bank has described as one of the deepest depressions of modern history, shortages of fuel this month have meant state-powered electricity has been available for barely a few hours a day if at all.

Residents turning to private generators for their power supply face diesel shortages.

The swap tenders are essential as Iraqi fuel is unsuitable for Lebanese electricity generation.

Lebanese caretaker Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar said in July the fuel from the Iraqi deal would be used for electricity generation by the state provider and was enough for around four months.

ENOC is set to receive the Iraq fuel between September 3-5 and will deliver it to Lebanon two weeks after, the energy ministry said.

Read more: Lebanese parliament tells judge he can’t subpoena PM Diab over port blast

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks ‘Biden has blood on his hands’: Republicans blame US President for Kabul attacks
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade
Top Content
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured Number of US troops killed in Kabul bombing increases to 13, at least 18 more injured
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1 Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1
Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO
Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times Staff left documents on Afghans working at UK Embassy in Kabul: The Times
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More