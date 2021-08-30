Leaded petrol eradicated globally in ‘huge milestone,’ in fight for clean air: UN

The use of leaded petrol has been eradicated from the globe, in a “huge milestone” that will prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths and save world economies over $2.4 trillion annually, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said on Monday.

Nearly a century after doctors first issued warnings about the toxic effects of leaded petrol, Algeria -- the last country to use the fuel -- exhausted its supplies last month, UNEP said, calling the news a landmark win in the fight for cleaner air.

