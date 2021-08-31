.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Oil prices edge lower as US pushes OPEC seen going ahead with output increase

  • Font
A general view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, on August 27, 2021. (Reuters)
A general view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, on August 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Oil

Oil prices edge lower as US pushes OPEC seen going ahead with output increase

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, although Brent still traded well above $70 per barrel.

Prices were also under pressure from concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Crude was also weighed down by weaker manufacturing data from China, where factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August compared with the previous month.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 74 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $68.47 a barrel as of 0955 GMT.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, fell 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $72.81 a barrel.

Both oil benchmarks were on track for their first monthly loss since March. But they were still not far off their July highs, when Brent rose to its strongest since 2018 and US crude since 2014.

In August, US President Joe Biden’s administration urged OPEC to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices.

Prior to the US call, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together known as OPEC+, had agreed to add 400,000 barrels per day to their supply each month through December.

Sources told Reuters the Wednesday meeting will likely proceed with the plan without changes and despite pressure from the United States to pump more.

“It looks like sticking to the plan from the last meeting,” an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in the United States on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, knocked out at least 94 percent of offshore Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production and caused “catastrophic” damage to Louisiana’s grid.

On the supply side, about 1.72 million bpd of oil production and 2.01 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output remained offline in the US side of the Gulf of Mexico following evacuations at 288 platforms.

Read more: In Libya, tensions in oil sector rise as National Oil Corp head is suspended

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
People turn to solar power supplies as Lebanon’s fuel crisis, power outages worsen People turn to solar power supplies as Lebanon’s fuel crisis, power outages worsen
To stabilize Afghanistan China needs closer economic ties with the Taliban: Analyst To stabilize Afghanistan China needs closer economic ties with the Taliban: Analyst
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa Scientists raise alarm on new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant C.1.2 in South Africa
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More