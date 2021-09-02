.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Oil prices rise on optimism about economic recovery, weaker dollar

  • Font
A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas, US. (Reuters)
A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas, US. (Reuters)

Oil prices rise on optimism about economic recovery, weaker dollar

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Oil prices rose more than $1 on Thursday, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic, a sharp decline in US crude stocks and a weaker dollar.

Brent crude was up $1.25, or 1.8 percent, at $72.84 a barrel by 1341 GMT and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.39, or 2 percent, to $69.98.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in more than 24 years in August, suggesting the labor market was charging ahead even as new COVID-19 infections surge.

“Although oil is lagging equities, its downside is clearly limited by the general confidence surrounding the global economy despite consistent fears of the prolonged spread of the coronavirus,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Meanwhile, India’s gasoline demand is set to hit a record this fiscal year, with consumption accelerating as more people hit the road for business and leisure travel after easing of COVID-19 curbs.

In the United States, crude inventories dropped by 7.2 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Hurricane Ida, meanwhile, has affected about 80 percent of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil and gas output. Oil refineries in Louisiana could take weeks to restart.

“Crude oil processing will probably take considerably longer to recover from the outages than crude oil production, which suggests that crude oil stocks will increase in the coming weeks,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Optimistic about the global economic recovery, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers including Russia, together known as OPEC+, has raised its demand forecast for 2022.

The group agreed on Wednesday to continue a policy of phasing out record production reductions by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the market.

“What is not so certain ... is whether demand will be able to grow as quickly as OPEC+ and the market predicts,” said Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, citing the risk of further coronavirus lockdowns to counter new variants of the virus.

Read more:

Oil producers uphold July decision, to steadily add back production: OPEC+

Saudi Arabia’s utility developer ACWA Power plans IPO on Riyadh bourse

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa may sell oil and gas assets after review to focus on utility sector

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report
Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him
Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets Taliban angry at US for destroying military equipment: They destroyed national assets
Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance Taliban admit ‘heavy casualties’ on both sides in clashes with Panjshir resistance
Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source Qatar plane carrying technical team lands in Kabul: Source
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More