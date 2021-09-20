Saudi Arabia expresses concern over Iran’s lack of transparency on nuclear program

Saudi Arabia is concerned over Iran’s lack of transparency in regards to its nuclear program, the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday during an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting with other member states.

Saudi Arabia reiterates the importance of countries around the world abiding by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), he added.

The NPT is an international treaty that aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament around the world.

There is a need to address the spread of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, Prince Abdulaziz said, adding that the Kingdom is committed to its policy on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Saudi Arabia renews its support for the IAEA to establish the peaceful use of nuclear energy, according to the minister.

Tehran has rolled back its nuclear commitments with six world powers – the US, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China – since former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2019.

The US then reimposed sanctions on the country, further provoking Iran.

Iranian officials have held indirect talks with the US in Vienna to discuss Iran’s commitment to the deal, but the sessions have stalled since June in the lead up to the appointment of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s new president.

